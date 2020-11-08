LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret: downtown Louisville has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests this year.
A sunshine-filled Sunday brought people out to Main Street, showing signs of life downtown hasn't seen in months. Museum row appeared to be busier than it has been in a long time with tourists and locals walking the corridor.
For months, the city was shuttered with buildings boarded up as the community dealt with the pandemic and civil unrest. The boards started coming down a couple of weeks ago and it appears downtown is starting to rebound.
Most people WDRB News stopped said they were visiting from out of town, which was a welcome sign after a stagnant summer tourism season.
"When we got down here we were shocked, it's really nice," Brandon Papa said. Papa was visiting from New Jersey. "The architecture, the buildings, the streets ... it's beautiful down here."
Most were checking out museums and other tourist attractions, some were checking out the city after hitting the bourbon trail.
"I'm a big bourbon drinker so we decided to do the bourbon trail for my birthday," Toney Gantt, from Hickory, North Carolina, said.
A few locals said it's the first time they've been downtown in months and admitted the nice weather is what encouraged them to come down. They were concerned about protests and the virus, but are happy to see some normalcy slowly start to return.
"Now that everything's peaceful downtown, we can actually come down here and actually enjoy it again," Louisvillian Denise Reeder said. "It's nice that everything is coming back to normal and the boards are off and people are around."
