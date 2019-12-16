LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A World War II Marine from Louisville was buried Monday, more than 75 years after he was killed in action.
The remains of Pfc. John "Jack" Bayens were returned home last Friday.
On Monday, American flags surrounded Owen Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown as dozens of people paid their final respects to the fallen Marine, who was 20 years old when he was killed in November 1943.
His family says Bayens was buried in a mass grave on the Pacific island where he died. In March, shortly after his remains were uncovered,- scientists in Hawaii used dental analysis to identify Bayens. Jordan Snyder, an archaeologist with a nonprofit group called History Flight, helped discover Bayens and was invited to the funeral.
"(History Flight's) mission is to recover our fallen," Snyder said. "We are fulfilling our nation's promise. So basically when you go through and you enlist, or you're drafted, if you fall on foreign soil we will bring you back home to your family."
Marines passed out stars to everyone at the funeral. They are from American flags that no longer fly and the note on the back says in part, “it is like so many of us veterans who can no longer serve. We gave all to serve this country and we only ask that we not be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/dOW8zSJG10— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) December 16, 2019
Even though his family didn't get to pay final respects to Bayens until more than seven decades after he gave his life for his country, his remaining loved ones say the funeral helped bring closure.
"If you wrote a story and are looking for that perfect ending to the story, today is it. We grew up with the stories from my grandparents and mom. So after 76 years, he's home and laid to rest," said Fran Mitchum, Bayens' niece.
"He was always our hero. He was the hero of the family and the one that didn't come back," said Jack Massey, Bayens' nephew.
The memorial service was held Monday at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, where Bayens received full Marine Corps honors. He was then buried a few steps from his parents at Evergreen Cemetery.
