LOUUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several animals were found dead at a Harrison County, Ind. home and dozens more were seized because of malnourishment
John and Savanna Starkey are charged with 26 counts of cruelty to an animal after a months long investigation into the couple.
Court documents show the investigation started on Jan. 28 when the Harrison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a property south of Corydon after a caller said they saw a cow in a field that looked like it was dying.
Once on scene, a deputy "noticed a cow laying in the field that looked very thin. The cow was only moving its front legs as it laid there."
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy returned about three hours later with an animal control officer to find the cow gone. Instead, the deputy "could see drag marks in the snow that led to the house," he wrote.
Once inside the house, the officers found the cow in the kitchen dead. Further investigation found the cow was malnourished and emaciated, according to court documents.
A follow up visit inside the home found a Pyrenees puppy that was malnourished, two chinchillas that had "little to no food and were living in dirty cages," a large tortoise with no food or water, six rabbits in cages with little to no water, at least 4 dead chickens, a malnourished pig and a dead bat according to the affidavit.
Outside of the home, officers found a dead Zebu cow and a dead baby goat inside a Styrofoam cooler, according to the documents. Officers say they found more dead and malnourished animals including a miniature house, pony and another Zebu cow that had no food or water.
Animal control officers seized 69 animals in total due neglect, the affidavit said.
An initial hearing is scheduled for both John and Savanna Starkey on May 2nd.
