LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen families are still struggling six months after a tornado ripped through Bowling Green.
Some of those families have been living in rental units and are looking for something permanent, which hasn't been easy.
Other families are waiting for new houses to be built while coping with high prices of building materials and supply chain issues.
One of the lawmakers representing the area said more still needs to be done.
"I'm very glad the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 150 to provide the relief money, but I think we will probably need to come back in January of 2023, when we gavel in, and play clean up one more time as (we) deal with a lot of the structural issues going forward," Rep. Patti Minter, D-20, said.
Some small Bowling Green businesses are also having a hard time reopening.
