LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus was involved in a crash.
It happened around 6:45 Tuesday morning on Ballardsville Road, just east of Brownsboro Road.
School officials say the bus involved was #0778. Around sixty students were on board. Those students were being taken to Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School.
According to a text message sent out from Ballard High School, families of the students involved will be notified.
No word on if there are any injuries at this point.
This story will be updated.
