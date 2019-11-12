LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than three dozen school districts in Kentucky and Indiana canceled or delayed classes Tuesday after snow fell overnight.
School districts including Jefferson County, Clark County, and New Albany-Floyd County were operating on a normal schedule, with no visible snow accumulation on interstates and city streets. School districts in outlying areas including Carroll, Daviess, Larue, Hardin, and Henry counties were closed Tuesday. Numerous other districts delayed classes by one or two hours.
A winter weather advisory in effect overnight ended at 8 a.m. Most areas of Kentuckiana saw less than two inches of snow overnight. According to the National Weather Service, Louisville officially had one inch of snow, and Crestwood had an inch and a half.
The forecast calls for sunny skies Tuesday, but near record low temperatures were expected.
