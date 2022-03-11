LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sitting at a computer, it may not look like it, but Richard Lusco has been pounding the pavement.
He started looking for a job last week, and it's taken some work. Before filling out applications, he tightened up his resume' at the Career Center inside the Nia Center on West Broadway.
”What I'm looking for right now is a plumbing job or plumbing maintenance," Lusco said.
And his timing couldn't be better.
With Kentucky Oaks and Derby just around the corner, it’s no surprise Churchill Downs is hiring. And in fact, the first call to the post is this weekend.
”Obviously, when you host 150,000 people on Derby Day, you need to increase your workforce," said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services at Churchill Downs.
Rogers said the track is looking for hundreds of seasonal employees for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.
”We do this on an annual basis," he said. "We have the call to the post job fair. It's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m."
Churchill Downs is not the only company with the help wanted sign posted. On Wednesday, Job News USA is hosting a job fair inside the PNC Club at Cardinal Stadium. More than 40 companies have committed to attending the job fair.
Leah Koch, director of communications at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, said the jobs may be seasonal but they include some great perks.
”We're looking to hire 2,200 employees this year," Koch said. "We have tuition discounts because we understand that this is just one part of your step into your career. And of course, we have free entry to other parks and attractions nearby."
Although he is a plumber by trade, Lusco is keeping his options open and looking forward to attending one of the upcoming job fairs.
”Yeah, I'm looking at other things," he said. "If somebody wants to treat me right, pay me right, it doesn’t have to be plumbing."
To find out who is hiring or more about the job fairs, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.