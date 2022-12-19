LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday.
More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III.
Two of the people being promoted to captain were husband and wife duo Josh and Della Webb
“(We) Studied together with other people and just to follow up with the traditions, you know, the fire department and follow on the steps of so many great people that's come before us is an honor," Josh said. "And to do it together, you know, and to have our family watch. This has been a really nice, you know, a good experience.”
Many of the firefighters' families were present for the pinning ceremony at Louisville Slugger Field.
