Dozens of red bikes built to honor Muhammad Ali's birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staff at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville said the best way to celebrate "The Greatest" on what would have been his 77th birthday was by giving back.
Staff partnered with the organization "Together We Rise" to build dozens of bikes, all of which are red in honor of Ali's stolen red Schwinn bike.
As the story goes, a 12-year-old Ali told a police officer he wanted to "whup" the thief who stole his bike. The officer encouraged him to learn how to fight before looking for retaliation. The next day, he showed up at the officer's boxing gym, and the rest is history.
All of the bikes built Thursday will be donated to Louisville children in foster care.
"We need to show compassion and service and pay attention to people who are less fortunate than us," said Jeanie Kahnke with the Muhammad Ali Center. "That is what Muhammad Ali would've done. It's what he did do."
One of Ali's most famous quotes is "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."The staff at the Ali Center try to live that out every day.
