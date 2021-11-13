LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people — even a tiger — rappelled down the side of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville to raise awareness for a special campaign.
Louisville organizations partnered together for the "Over the Edge" campaign, which supports those with special needs.
On Saturday, 12-year-old Cawood Kuerizi's dad and others rappelled down 18 stories for the fundraiser.
"He's wearing a tiger costume and cap that has the 'SP' for spina bifida on it. It feels great to know they are here for me," Kuerzi said.
So far, the "Over the Edge" campaign has raised more than $35,000.
Organizers Barren Heights, Critically Loved and the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky hope to raise $90,000.
Each person who rappelled down the building raised at least $1,000 to fight spina bifida. To support the fundraiser, click here.
