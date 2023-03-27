LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drake's opened a new restaurant in southern Indiana on Monday.
It's at 1451 Veterans Parkway, near Menards, in Jeffersonville.
Drake's features American-style pub food including beer, burgers, and sushi. It's layout includes a patio, open year-round.
Officials said they decided southern Indiana was the perfect spot for expansion.
"Well, we have such a following across the river in Louisville with three stores there," said Mark Thornburg, the restaurant's chief operating officer. "We knew it would just be a natural to come across the river. And Jeffersonville has been so welcoming. A lot of growth, a lot of vibrancy around town here, and we knew it would be a great place for us."
It's the company's third restaurant in Indiana, and its 20th location overall.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.