LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's easy to dream big, when the Powerball jackpot soars.
The Kentucky Lottery says the jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million with a cash option of $446 million. It's the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
So what could you do with all of that money? You could buy almost 12,000 Ford Expeditions. How about 560,000 new smart phones or 15.5 million gigantic pumpkins. You could also feed 28 million people a country-cooked meal, and finish it off with 124 million scoops of homemade ice cream.
Tickets for Saturday's Powerball drawing are just $2 each and can be purchased at many retailers in Kentucky and Indiana. The Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
