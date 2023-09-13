LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dream playhouse was created for a child with cancer in Hardin County.
Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit that creates wishes for children with critical illnesses, requested a playhouse for Dixie Robertson. Numerous companies came together to make the playhouse in two weeks.
"We are so proud of how these teams and our community came together to give Dixie and her family a special place to make happy memories," Jones Home Center posted on Facebook.
The playhouse has a side porch, loft, skylight, curly slide and comfortable interior.
