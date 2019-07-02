JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- After planting a row of soybeans Tuesday evening, Grant VonDielingen climbed from his John Deere 8130 tractor and looked to the northwest, where a blob of storm clouds appeared seemingly out of nowhere.
VonDielingen grabbed his smartphone from the pocket of his dusty pants to check the radar. Luckily for him, the small storm narrowly missed his farm on Highway 50 west of Seymour.
"We only control so much," he said. "The rest of it is God and Mother Nature that controls the rest."
For the past few weeks, every sunny second has been precious to VonDielingen. When the rain dodged his farm Tuesday, it meant he could keep working well into the evening after an already productive day.
"We finished up baling straw here this afternoon, and we planted double crop beans," he said.
So far, this year has been one of the toughest he can remember because of all the rain.
"We had, on our farm, just planted about 120 acres of corn and probably 120 acres of soybeans, and essentially, none of that came up," he said.
A neighboring farmer counted almost 2 feet of rain in June alone, and nearby rivers have flooded making the damage that much worse. But last week, farmers like VonDielingen could finally get to work when good weather arrived.
A United States Department of Agriculture report on Indiana Crop Weather from Monday says, because of that dry weather, corn planting was all but wrapped up for the season, and growers made significant progress with soybeans.
"Much needed dry weather allowed farmers to make significant progress over the last week," the report says. "Below average rainfall brought soil moisture levels back down towards the five year average."
As VonDielingen planted them in this field Tuesday evening, north of 88% of the Hoosier State's soybean crop is now planted, and 95% of the corn crop is now in the ground.
However, as VonDielingen and others are quick to point out, that good news comes with a big asterisk.
The numbers don't account for farmers who gave up on planting soggy fields altogether. The numbers also don't give an idea of how many farmers simply planted for insurance reasons, a practice known as prevented planning.
VonDielingen also points to a big question that has yet to be answered: How will yields be impacted? Fellow Jackson County farmer, Donald Schnitker, believes yields could be down by 65% in Jackson County.
"Hopefully, the price goes up, because I don't really think the yield's going to be high enough to pay the bills," VonDielingen said.
The quality of what's harvested could be of lesser quality too. The USDA report says there's more "fair" than "good" soybeans and corn in Indiana this year, which is a reversal from last year.
Right now, though, while the weather is clear, VonDielingen and other farmers have no time to worry and complain.
"We've got to have food to eat, and if we don't have food to eat, there's going to be a lot of hungry people," he said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.