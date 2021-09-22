LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive-by shooting at a bus stop Wednesday morning killed one student and injured another.
The shooting was reported around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Street.
Alert: Confirmed that 3 juveniles were shot this morning at a bus stop at W J Hodge and Chestnut Sts. #LMPD on scene and will update shortly. #LMPD— LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police 1st Division Commander Shannon Lauder said students were waiting at the bus stop, when a vehicle drove by and fired a gun into the group. Two of the students were hit. A male teen was taken to University Hospital where he died. Another male juvenile was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot. There is no word on the student's injuries or condition.
A female student was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Her injuries were not from gunfire.
Jefferson County Public School spokeswoman Renee Murphy says the bus the students were waiting for arrived shortly after the shooting. It was picking up students to go to Eastern High School.
Murphy did not give information about the student who was killed or the students who were injured. She referred to LMPD to release additional details.
"This is devastating for us at the loss of one of our students in circumstances like this," Murphy said. "All of our hearts are breaking right now. We are thinking of the family, and we will support the family as best we can throughout this process."
"We lost one of our students today. One of our students was injured today. That is unacceptable," Murphy said. Support staff and counselors will be at Eastern High School to help students and teachers with the loss.
"Kids couldn't even wait at the bus stop without getting shot," said Major Lauder. "That is horrifying and devastating, and we are going to throw all of our resources into finding out what happened."
She said LMPD is asking the public for information. Lauder asked that anyone in the area with cameras to please check them. She also said parents should talk to their children when they come in from school with any possible information.
