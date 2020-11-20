LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 56-year-old paramedic from Columbus, Indiana who died about a week after contracting COVID-19 will be honored with a drive-in memorial service this weekend.
Supporting Heroes says Scott Gordon died in the line-of-duty. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4, less than 48 hours after his EMS partner became sick. He was hospitalized on Nov. 7, and died on Nov. 15.
Supporting Heroes says Gordon served in EMS for 35 years, and most recently worked for Columbus Regional Health.
Gordon's memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, on the tarmac of the Columbus Municipal Airport. An ambulance will be draped in black, and after the service a procession will pass Columbus Regional Health Hospital and EMS Headquarters.
