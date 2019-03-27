LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a rocky start last year, a drive-in movie theater in La Grange is set to reopen with a new screen.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in held its grand opening last August, but a strong storm caused its screen to collapse a month later.
Now, the drive-in has a brand new screen that's expected to be painted Thrusday.
The drive-in will re-open its gates at 7 p.m. Friday. It'll be showing "Dumbo" at 8:30 p.m. followed by "Captain Marvel."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.