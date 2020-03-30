LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A church in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood has become the site of Louisville's latest drive-thru COVID-19 testing location.
According to a Ed Beighley, a spokesman for two out-of-state testing labs, drive-thru testing is now being offered at Sojourn Midtown Church at 1207 South Shelby Street, near East Oak Street.
The church says testing will be offered from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (March 30 - April 1). People are asked to stay in their vehicles and come alone, unless someone else in the car is seeking a test.
Anyone who is tested must remain in a vehicle. No walk-ups will be permitted.
No doctor referrals are required for testing, but individuals will still be pre-screened to determine if they will be tested, as test kits and materials are still in short supply. The pre-screening process takes approximately 15 minutes and consists of a series of questions and a telehealth consultation with a doctor. If the doctor determines that the individual warrants testing, he or she will write a prescription for the test, and an RN will administer the test.
"We give the doctor the rundown of what we’ve taken here, the info we’ve taken here. We introduce them to the patient and based on that information the doctor will ask additional questions," said Beighley.
The three doctors who provide the telehealth consultation are all licensed in Kentucky, according to Bieghley.
Bieghley says every afternoon, the test kits are sent via FedEx to one of two out-of-state labs. It can take two days to obtain the results, at which time the tested individual will be contacted by the doctor involved, who will inform him or her of the results.
As of Monday, the health workers on site at the church had enough material to administer 500 tests. They hope to obtain more material soon.
Bieghley says that as of 4 p.m. on Monday, 40 people had driven to the site seeking tests. Of that number, he said 15 qualified for testing.
He said the tests are only for people showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
"The demand is there, for sure," Beighley said. "Two of those tested had low-grade fevers so far. We report any positive results to the CDC."
Fulgent Genetics, based in El Monte, California, is the lab that will review the tests administered on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.