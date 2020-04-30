LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Bashford Manor neighborhood opened Wednesday, and anyone with symptoms is eligible to make an appointment for a test.
The site located in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane will also offer tests to healthcare workers and first responders whether or not they have symptoms. The testing site is supported by eTrueNorth and local and state officials. It will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
The site will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Please note that tests will not be administered inside the Walmart store.
CLICK HERE to access the eTrueNorth online portal to schedule an appointment. Several questions must be answered to ensure individuals meet CDC eligibility for testing. Call 800-635-8611 for more information.
Once at the site, people being tested are asked to remain in their vehicles for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site does not accept walk-ups.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow people being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. Individuals will drop the sealed samples into a container when exiting the site.
eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and forwarding them to the appropriate health departments.
