LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drive-thru coronavirus testing is coming to Floyd County, Indiana.
The testing site is scheduled to open at Northside Christian Church on Charleston Road on Saturday. It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The testing is open only to those who live or work in Floyd County. All patients must be symptomatic, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
All patients must bring an ID and an insurance card. However, the site will accept patients without insurance cards.
Floyd County health officials said the testing site is drive-up only. Walk-ups and bicyclists will not be allowed.
In Floyd County, 164 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 12 have died.
