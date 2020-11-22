LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and several vaccines will be offered for free Monday.
The testing and vaccinations will be given in the Newburg Church of Christ's parking lot on East Indian Trail. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flu, pneumonia and shingles shots will be available from 2-5 p.m.
The testing will be available at the church on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The next testing clinic will be on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
It's made possible through the church and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, D-2.
