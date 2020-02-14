Patrick Swan

Patrick Swan (Source: Columbus Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The student pick-up lane at an Indiana school became a crime scene on Thursday.

Police in Columbus, Indiana, arrested 37-year-old Patrick Swan yesterday afternoon on suspicion of DUI. Officers say he crashed into another vehicle in the student pick-up lane at Richards Elementary School.

Police say one of the drivers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Richards, and said he was unsteady. A breath test determined that he was 4-1/2 times over the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Detention Center.

