LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The student pick-up lane at an Indiana school became a crime scene on Thursday.
Police in Columbus, Indiana, arrested 37-year-old Patrick Swan yesterday afternoon on suspicion of DUI. Officers say he crashed into another vehicle in the student pick-up lane at Richards Elementary School.
Police say one of the drivers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Richards, and said he was unsteady. A breath test determined that he was 4-1/2 times over the legal limit.
He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.