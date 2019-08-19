LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Throwing a dirty diaper out the window of a moving car earned a Georgia driver a ticket for littering, after that diaper hit an Indiana State Police cruiser.
ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tells WDRB he worked all weekend at the Indiana State Fair and was headed home Sunday night. As he was driving on Interstate 65 in Johnson County, a diaper was thrown out the window of the car in front of him. "The diaper bounced a couple of times, hit the front of my car and went under."
Littering is always bad....Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket.......especially when diaper hits said police officer’s 🚓. 🤨#PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019
Well, it wasn't something he could ignore. So Sgt. Wheeles pulled over the car with Georgia license plates. It wasn't the driver that tossed the soiled diaper out the window. It was a backseat passenger that was sitting with a child in a car seat.
Wheeles says the family was on a long drive back to Georgia. "I guess they needed to change en route," he says.
He took the incident in stride, but he did issue a ticket for littering. Wheeles isn't sure how much the fine is in Johnson County, but in other parts of Indiana the fine is about $150.
