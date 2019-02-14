LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in critical condition after a single-car crash Thursday night in southwest Louisville.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a driver lost control around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rockford Lane.
A passenger in the car told officers that the driver lost control and ran off the road. The car ended up in a ditch.
The passenger suffered minor injuries, but the driver had to be extricated from the car and was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, and officers believe speed played a factor. They're also looking into whether alcohol played a role.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.