LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a fatal hit and run on Fern Valley Road early Thursday morning has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Matt Sanders says in a release that the male driver came forward, and the vehicle has been recovered. Police are consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for a recommendation on any possible charges.
Authorities also released the name of the woman killed by the hit-and-run driver.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 49-year-old Joyce Tompkins of Louisville died after the car hit her on Fern Valley Road near Preston Highway.
Louisville Metro Police say she was hit just before 5 a.m. while she was riding her bike along Fern Valley Road. Investigators say both Tompkins and the driver were headed eastbound. The driver hit her bicycle from behind and kept going.
