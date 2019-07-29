LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital early Monday afternoon after someone driving a stolen car collided with another car while trying to get away from police.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were trying to stop a Chevrolet Impala near 23rd and Maple Streets. The driver refused to stop, and continued west on Garland Avenue before colliding with a Pontiac that was headed south on Louis Coleman Drive.
Mitchell says the driver and passenger in the stolen Impala were taken to University Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the Pontiac was also taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the suspects are not yet available, but officials say they are facing several charges.
