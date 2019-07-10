LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver in south Louisville found out the hard way that trying to cross over the new medians on Dixie Highway is a bad idea.
A photo posted on the New Dixie Highway Project page on Facebook shows a Dodge pickup truck obviously stuck on the newly constructed median.
The post reads, "Seriously - don't drive over the new medians. The new medians on Dixie Highway are designed to prevent mid-block left turns. By turning left at intersections with traffic signals, drivers can keep traffic moving efficiently. And if you get stuck on the new non-mountable concrete medians, you haven't really saved any time - have you?"
Crews on Dixie Highway began installing the raised medians this week in 15 sections as part of the effort to improve safety and traffic flow. The raised medians include turn lanes to keep people from trying to make left turns across traffic. Lighted intersections and U-turns are also part of the traffic plan.
The $35 million is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.