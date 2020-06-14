LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was critically injured when a car hit a motorbike near Churchill Downs.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to Third Street and Central Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a crash. Investigators believe the male driver of the motorbike was hit after crossing in front of a Dodge Charger.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, and police said he was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Charger was not hurt and did stay at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.