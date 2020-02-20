LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and emergency teams are responding to a large fire on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Officials said a semi tanker hauling fuel has overturned on the ramp.
Indiana State Police said the driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan, and is being transported to the hospital.
The driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020
This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Seek alternate routes @IFD_NEWS is in scene handling the fire now pic.twitter.com/aSj3QpEFG3
Police said it will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic, according to a story by Fox59.
Indianapolis Fire Department is on scene.
Police said to expect long delays, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox59. All Rights Reserved.