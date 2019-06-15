LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say a driver was shot by his passenger while headed eastbound on Interstate 264 Saturday evening.
Police responded to the reported shooting on I-264 between Poplar Level and Newburg Road around 8 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Responding officers determined that the driver, a male whose age has not been determined, was hit by his passenger's gunfire twice.
Smiley said the driver was able to pull over and was alert and talking when he was transported to a local hospital for surgery, but his passenger fled with the vehicle.
The victim's current condition is unclear at this time.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation. Smiley said the unit has a person of interest they are currently seeking, but their description was not provided.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
