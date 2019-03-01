LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing into a home in the Fern Creek neighborhood.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 at a house on Thixton Lane near Bardstown Road. That's where police say the man had a medical emergency while driving, and crashed an SUV into the garage of the home.
Police say the driver was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.
No one inside the home was injured.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.