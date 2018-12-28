SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver convicted of hitting and killing a man helping a stranded friend on I-65 is headed to prison.
Fifty-three-year-old Robert Whitaker was sentenced to 15 years in a Bullitt County courtroom on Friday for manslaughter 2nd degree, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance - opiates.
Twenty-one-year-old Billy Dezern was killed in November 2016, as he and his father were on the side of the interstate helping his brother's girlfriend.
The family told WDRB at the time that the two had opened the hood of her car, when a speeding pickup veered into both men. Dezern died instantly. His father was critically injured. Whitaker left the scene but was later tracked down by police.
Dezern's aunt, Bonnie Dezern, says justice was not served by Whitaker's sentence. "What kind of message is that sending to people who make that choice to get behind the wheel of a car under the influence that there is really not a big consequence? We are suffering. We feel like we have been given the life sentence."
