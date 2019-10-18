LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who was behind the wheel when three children were hit and killed at their bus stop in Rochester, Indiana, was found guilty by a jury Friday night.
According to a report by Fox 59, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd was found guilty of three felony counts of reckless homicide, a count of criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury.
She faces more than 20 years in prison.
The crash happened Oct. 30, 2018, when Xavier and Mason Ingle, along with their older sister, Alivia, were hit and killed as they crossed the two-lane street to get on the school bus.
Maverick Law, age 11, was also hit, but survived.
Related:
- Police officers will ride school buses in Bartholomew County to enforce stop arm safety
- Father of Ind. child killed in crash tells public to stop threatening suspect's family
- Petition seeking to make ignoring school bus warning lights a federal crime
- Family of 3 siblings hit and killed at Indiana bus stop speak out after tragedy
- 24-year-old driver arrested after 3 Indiana siblings hit and killed waiting for a school bus
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.