LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will study collision data at a busy east Louisville interchange that has seen dozen of crashes in the past year.
Drivers have long been concerned on the interchange of Old Henry Road and I-265, but earlier this week, KYTC announced it would heed those complaints and determine if any changes need to be made.
Michele Ernst knows how dangerous getting on I-265 south from Old Henry Road can be better than most.
“We were coming home from dinner Feb. 27,” she said “As we approached the light, my husband said ‘the car is turning in front of us!’ Not a second later, we collided.”
Ernst and her husband were OK after the wreck and so was the driver of the vehicle they hit. But it made her realize this crash wasn’t an anomaly.
“You can see debris from multiple accidents constantly, and the next day, a couple days later, you see new debris,” she said.
According to crash data from Kentucky State Police, there have been 22 crashes at that particular interchange and more than 85 along Old Henry Road within a mile of the interchange since November 2017. At least 10 people have been injured in those wrecks.
“I guess people aren't judging the speed and the distance of oncoming cars,” driver Greg Gitschier said. “Most of them are T-bone-type accidents.”
It’s not just drivers that say there is an issue at the interchange. First responders have noticed the uptick in crashes as well.
“I’m concerned about it, and I appreciate the fact that KYTC and Louisville Metro Public Works have realized that and are trying to determine how those things are happening,” Middletown Fire Chief Andy Longstreet said.
KYTC said it was made aware of the concerns on Dec. 9 and began collecting reports with Metro Public Works.
“The reports will help determine the factors contributing to the crashes and if there are traffic control changes that can be made to help reduce collisions,” KYTC District 5 posted on Facebook.
There’s no timetable on if or when a decision will be made to make any changes to the intersection.
