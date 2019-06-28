LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on Dixie Highway will soon be able to make more U-turns.
As part of the $35 million project to improve safety on the busy thoroughfare, crews have been installing raised medians along a 4.5 mile stretch of the road - from Kendall Lane to just north of Heaton Road. The medians are designed to prevent drivers from making left turns before they reach an intersection.
Lanes in that area should be reopened by July 4. Additional medians will be installed later this year.
According to a news release, U-turns at intersections with a traffic signal are actually safer than turning left across traffic. A video posted to YouTube demonstrates how drivers should maneuver.
Under new guidelines, drivers turning right on Dixie Highway should yield the right of way to drivers making U-turns.
U-turns are already legal in Louisville if there are no signs prohibiting them.
All of the safety improvements on Dixie Highway are scheduled to be finished in December.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.