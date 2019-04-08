LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction season is ramping up, which means keeping an eye out for workers.
It's National Work Zone Awareness Week. It's a time to remind drivers to be alert, slow down and avoid distractions while driving through construction zones.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work zone fatalities dropped in 2018, but the number of work zone crashes in the state increased.
Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula used the Dixie Highway improvement project as a backdrop for the message about safety. He says drivers should be alert in work zones, watch for speed limit changes, respect flaggers and be patient.
"How would you drive if you knew a loved one was working on the side of the road?" Siwula asked. "That's the situation we're in each and every day with our road crews and our contractors and our partners out there on the side of the road working to keep you safe."
Distracted driving is one of the main causes of work zone crashes. Officials say texting or operating a phone, eating or applying makeup can take your eyes off the road, causing a crash that could injure or kill construction workers.
Highway Superintendent in Jackson Co, IN says his crews experience too many close calls in construction zones. He has them park trucks in the middle of the road w/ doors open to prevent drivers speeding by. #NationalWorkzoneAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/nsyEhvOteA— Fallon Glick (@FallonGlick) April 8, 2019
Wednesday, April 10, is "Glow Orange Day." The public is being asked to support work zone safety by lighting up homes, buildings and landmarks in the color orange. The Big Four Bridge is expected to be lit up orange to show support for work zone safety. People are also asked to wear orange on Wednesday.
KYTC has declared Thursday, April 11, as "Vested in Work Zone Safety" day. The public is invited to take pictures wearing reflective vests or gear and post it on social media with the hashtag #vestedinwzsafety.
