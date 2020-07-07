LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driver's tests are starting back up again in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
Kentucky State Police announced that starting Tuesday, Bowman Field examiners will start contacting people who had their road test appointment canceled because of the pandemic.
New driver's tests can be scheduled online beginning July 20 for appointments beginning Aug. 1. Officials asked those who have canceled appointments not to call unless they haven't been contacted by July 20.
Permit ticket will continue on a limited basis in Jefferson County. Those tests can be scheduled by calling (844) 233-9944.
In Bullitt County, permit testing will begin operating on a normal schedule Wednesday, which includes walk-ins. Road test appointments will resume on July 10. Anyone who had an appointment canceled because of COVID-19, will take a test on either Friday, Monday and July 15, 17 or 20.
Those who need to schedule a new road test appointment in Bullitt County can do so beginning July 22 once an online scheduling tool is available on KSP's website.
To see the full list of testing availability by county, click here.
