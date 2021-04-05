SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Department of Transportation crews will begin work Wednesday on the westbound lanes of East U.S. 50, the final phase of the $15 million project to reconstruct 1.25 miles of Seymour's busiest roadway.
Work on the eastbound lanes was completed last year.
“We’ll reset the life of that roadway," INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett said. "Also, there will be some restriping done to work in some turn lanes and things like that to improve safety.”
As work begins on the westbound lanes Wednesday, traffic will be moved to the eastbound side of U.S. 50 (Tipton Street) from Starbucks to U.S. 31. All four Cloverleaf ramps will close at the Seymour interchange, and temporary ramps will be used to get people to an from Interstate 65.
“Shifting it back and forth — closing the Cloverleaf ramps, temporary signals, temporary ramps — have been a bit of a headache I think," Garrett said of the construction thus far.
The result of the "headache" from traffic congestion is impatient driving, according to the Seymour Police Department.
In the last year, during construction of the road project, there have been 192 accidents in the 1.25-mile stretch. Seymour Police said that accounts for about 1/5 of accidents in the entire town.
“Do I stop them and then impede this traffic even further that’s down to one lane and possibly cause a secondary crash, or do I just let them get on the interstate and get out of the way?” Seymour Police Officer Jeremy Helmsing said.
Officers say the traffic backups have led to a surge in accidents due to speeding and violating traffic rules.
Both Seymour Police and INDOT urge drivers to be cautious as this work resumes.
“For workers’ safety, especially with the traffic shifts, we don’t want people traveling too fast through there,” Garrett said.
Work on the project is expected to be complete sometime this fall.
