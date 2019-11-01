JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- "Operation Fall Recall" results in dozens of drug and gun arrests in southern Indiana.
Jeffersonville Police say 58 people were arrested on various drug charges during the crackdown. Investigators say a majority of these people were trafficking narcotics.
Law enforcement from the Jeffersonville, New Albany and Clarksville Police Departments teamed up with the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Safe Streets Violent Gangs Task Force for "Operation Fall Recall."
Detectives say along with the arrests they were also able to get meth, cocaine and heroin off the streets as well as more than a dozen firearms.
Police are expected to release more information, but say they are still looking for ten more suspects.
Here is a list of people who have already been arrested, according to police:
