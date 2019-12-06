COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A drug bust in southern Indiana recovered drugs, guns, money and put a dozen suspects in jail.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team in Bartholomew County and Columbus, along with a K-9 officer, started Thursday night by making several traffic stops.
Five people were arrested including a woman from Louisville.
- Jessica L. Boyce, 40, of Louisville, Kentucky: Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device
- Kendra L. Fields, 23, of Columbus: Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Mark A. Lang, 34, of Columbus: Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alexandra J. Calhoun, 30, of Edinburgh: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device
- Thomas J. Kooiman, 51, of Columbus: Possession of Marijuana
Officers then used a SWAT Team and K-9s to serve a warrant on California Street in Columbus, after receiving information about possible narcotics and firearms at the home. Investigators say they found about one pound of meth, a quarter ounce of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, marijuana, other drugs, paraphernalia and cash.
Firearms were also recovered, including two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, four handguns and a large amount of ammunition.
Seven people were arrested on preliminary charges, as the investigation continues.
- Raheem A. Gary, 26, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Bartholomew County Warrant
- Leslie L. Carmen, 32, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Jessica N. Adams, 34, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Body Attachment Warrant
- Dut D. Tong, 26, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Hugo A. Alba, 34, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Rachel A. Cardoso-Nelson, 30, of Clifford: Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Brandon Michael Stephens, 26, of Nineveh: Visiting a Common Nuisance
“Thanks to hard work of the officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, we were able to remove a sizable amount drugs and weapons out of our city last night,” said Columbus Chief of Police Jon Rohde in the release. “I am proud of the great work that these officers do each day and the sacrifices they make to help keep our community safe,”
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is made up of officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.
