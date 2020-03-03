LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ena, the new K-9 at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office helped the narcotics unit recover a major haul of drugs, guns and cash.
A "long-term investigation" yielded 15 pounds of marijuana, 998 edible marijuana packages, 173 packaged marijuana blunts, three handguns and a "large sum" of cash, according to a social media post by the agency.
Detectives recovered the material Monday night. They believe it came from Colorado.
The narcotics unit continues to investigate the bust.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.