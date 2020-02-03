LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrests of three people in Columbus, Indiana, on several drug charges Friday night.
According to a report by Fox 59, detectives from the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) launched a joint investigation with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) after an anonymous tip was called in to Indiana State Police.
Officials say the tip was in reference to possible drug activity in Columbus near Cherry Street and Illinois Avenue.
On Jan. 31, ISP detectives, JNET, Columbus police officers, and ISP troopers executed multiple search warrants on the 100 block of Cherry Street.
JNET said about nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized from the homes as a result of the warrants.
Doreen A. Streeval, 56, faces preliminary charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine.
Randall L. McMillan, 58, faces preliminary charges including possessing methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.
Roger K. Burton, 55, faces preliminary charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine, as well as trafficking with an inmate.
All three are from Columbus, Indiana. Police say additional charges are possible, as the investigation is ongoing.
