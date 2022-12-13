LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report shows drug-related deaths in Kentucky increased 104% over the last seven years, according to the 2022 America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation.
Kentucky's surge in drug-related deaths is greater than every state except West Virginia. Kentucky also ranks 49th out of 50 states in exercise and percentage of the population that regularly visits the dentist.
Kentucky also ranks 48th in e-cigarette use and obesity. The commonwealth is 45th in cigarette use.
The state ranked first in percentage of the population receiving fluoridated water and fourth in percentage of students graduating from high school.
The commonwealth ranks 41st in the country for non-medical drug use, which is a person using prescription drugs in ways other than prescribed or by people who weren't prescribed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.