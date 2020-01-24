LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dogs, Thibo and Plucky, have been busy sniffing out hundreds of pounds drugs at the Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The dogs are part of an effort involving Louisville Metro Police Department and Customs and Border Protection at the Express Consignment Operations Hub.
During their first week of work starting on Jan. 9, Plucky and Thibo found 338 pounds of marijuana, 600 THC vapes, 37 pounds of THC wax and 10 pounds of edible marijuana products in 37 shipments. The next week, the dogs found more than 350 pounds of pot and 500 fentanyl pills.
Authorities are still investigating out who sent the drugs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.