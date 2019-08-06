LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police agencies in Kentucky and Indiana are part of a national campaign to reduce drunk driving.
On Tuesday, a representative from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety helped prepare local police for the upcoming "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Labor Day campaign. And that is good news to the thousands of people who have suffered a loss of a loved one at the hands of a drunk driver.
One of those is Theresa Martinez, whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. In April 2012, two strangers delivered the devastating news.
"The Louisville Metro Police Officer informed me that my daughter had been killed by a drunk driver," Martinez said. "I had a picture of Ashley sitting on my table and I shook it at these two gentlemen and I said, 'Are you sure this happened to my daughter! This didn't happen to my daughter.'"
Ashley Martinez, 23, was killed in a head-on crash. After the tragedy, Maynor Gonzalez-Munoz was charged, convicted and sent to prison for the crime. And that's when Martinez joined the fight for passage of Kentucky's ignition interlock law.
"I don't want to see any other family go through the heartache that I live every single day of my life," Martinez said.
Martinez also supports the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
"The goal of the highway safety office is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities," said Troy Dye, a law enforcement liaison for the KOHS.
Dye spent Tuesday sharing information about the enforcement campaign with officers from across the Metro area.
"The major causes of death and fatality in Kentucky are impaired driving, not using a seat belt, speeding and aggressive driving or distracted driving," Dye said. "It's not just alcohol anymore. Sure it's DUI, but it's impaired driving.
After hearing the latest statistics, Sgt. William Patterson, acting lieutenant with LMPD's Traffic Unit, said him team will be working overtime, hoping to prevent drunk driving and save lives during the campaign.
"If I get one impaired driver off the street that could have caused a crash and killed somebody, then I've done my job, and hopefully, I have saved a life," he said.
Gonzalez-Munoz has an 18-year prison sentence, and Martinez wears a bracelet and button in honor of her daughter. But the mementos will never erase the pain.
"He got 18 years," Martinez said. "I got a life sentence."
The campaign officially starts on Aug. 16 and ends on Sept. 2.
