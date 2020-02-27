LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wildlife experts in Indianapolis say they've found ducks covered in jet fuel, likely as a result of a 4,000-gallon tanker that exploded on I-70 last week, according to a report by Fox 59.
Fuel from the tanker leaked into Pleasant Run Creek.
Animal control and a wildlife rehabilitation company brought four ducks to Avian and Exotic Animal Clinic of Indianapolis, and they all smelled "pungent." They were all in an area near the tanker crash.
Since then, one of the ducks died.
Staff at the clinic said the three remaining ducks were given multiple baths and are now recovering.
