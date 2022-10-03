LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana.
The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
It will use the money to plant trees in low-income neighborhoods in Jeffersonville and Clarksville.
The project will begin later this month at a planting event in Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.