LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy wants to protect customers by reminding everyone to be on the lookout for scammers.
Duke said its customers have lost nearly $2 million to scammers since 2015. Impostors are posing as utility providers and calling customers saying they are behind on payments and threatening to cut off service if the bill is not immediately paid. The company warns that scammers use equipment to make the call look as though it is coming from Duke.
If you receive a call like this, hang up and immediately call Duke Energy using the number on your bill or on the company's website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.