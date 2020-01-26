LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands in New Albany were without power after an outage Sunday morning.
The City of New Albany posted on Facebook saying the outage covered a large section of the North and East ends of the city. This included Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Mount Tabor, Klerner Lane, Slate Run, and other surrounding areas.
Duke Energy showed at least 3,000 people were without power around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The power was restored around noon Sunday.
For a link to Duke Energy's power outage map, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.