LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those sparkling holiday lights may make your home merry and bright — but they’ll also light up your electric bill.
To help you estimate how much your holiday displays will set you back in utility costs, Duke Energy has created a lighting energy calculator.
The calculator allows homeowners to choose the types and number of bulbs they use and how many hours they keep them illuminated. For example, a 100-bulb strand of C-9, 2-inch incandescent bulbs left on six ours will cost you 42 cents. Meanwhile, a 100-bulb strand of mini-LED lights left on for six hours per day will cost you 12 cents per month.
“Based on their lighting selections, customers can receive energy-efficient tips and options,” Duke said in a news release.
The utility company has also released a tool to let consumers calculate the cost to run their kitchen appliances, so they can figure out how much it costs them to prepare that Christmas ham and other goodies.
Duke also provided efficiency and safety tips:
- Select the lowest comfortable setting on your thermostat and then lower the temperature a degree or two when you’re not at home.
- Change air filters regularly.
- Maintain your heating/cooling system with regular service from a licensed technician.
- Set ceiling fans to operate clockwise, to push warm air down.
- Leave drapes and blinds open on sunny days.
- Wear warm clothing for additional energy savings at home. If you’re planning a holiday party, consider a holiday sweater theme.
- Before installing lights, check each set – new and old – for damaged sockets, loose connections and frayed or bare wires. Discard damaged sets or repair them before using.
- Never use more than three standard-sized sets of lights per extension cord.
- Plug exterior lights into ground-fault interruptible (GFI) outlets only. If the home lacks outside GFI outlets, call an electrician to install them.
- Before climbing a ladder, ensure it’s in good condition and follow the weight limits and manufacturer instructions.
- Never use a ladder on or near power lines or poles.
Duke is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its Indiana subsidiary provides power to 840,000 customers, making it the state’s largest electric supplier.
